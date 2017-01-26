Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre at Unity College for Performing Arts

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre taking place Saturday, February 11at 5:30 PM

The event will happen at the Unity College Center for Performing Arts, which is located at 42 Depot St in Unity.

Description:

On February 11th for Mobsters, Molls, and Murder! Dress up in your best glad rags and try to solve this interactive mystery over a decadent meal with old rivals and jealous, revenge seeking lovers.

Dinner includes: Shrimp Cocktail, Stuffed Mushrooms, and Caprese Skewers for hors d’oeuvers, a cash bar from 5:30-6:15, green Irish salad, a raspberry sorbet served in a wine glass, an Italian flag pasta with pesto, alfredo, and marinara pastas all served with grilled chicken and fresh basil, with a tiramisu top off for dessert. Each guest over 21 will get a signature Blood Orange Martini with their entrée . Vegan, Gluten free, and Vegetarian options available if needed.

Tickets are $50.00 and must be purchased in advanced.

To buy tickets call 509-7132 or click here to purchase online.