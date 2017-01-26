MPA Football Committee Proposes 5th Class

There is a proposal for a 5th class for high school football this fall, but the new class of teams would not compete for a state championship.

The Maine Principal’s Association football committee met Thursday in Augusta.

The additional class is for teams just getting started or those struggling to compete in the class they are assigned.

The other four classes will be A, B, C, D and compete as they have done in the past. The new class will be called “E”.

Several schools are leaning toward the new “E” class including Camden Hills and Maranacook. Others had considered the move before it was decided that there would be no championship to play for.

The proposal will be passed along to the classification committee which meets next month.