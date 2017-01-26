Mold Issues Fixed at Manchester Elementary School

Tests conducted on Manchester Elementary School show that mold issues have been dealt with.

We’re told it was first detected at the school in October but not tested until students began getting sick.

Experts confirmed there was mold in the building’s basement.

Tests run on air and surface dust show nothing above normal levels.

There were some minor levels of outdoor-type mold, but we’re told that’s common in winter months.

Tests on the schools carpets have yet to be returned to school officials.

Additional testing found water damage to one area of the school.

Officials will close off that area and remove and replace the damage as a precaution.