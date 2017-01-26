Milo Firefighters Delivering Door-to-Door Detectors

According to data from the National Fire Protection Agency, 3 out of 5 fire deaths resulted from homes with either no smoke detectors or ones that weren’t working.

Maine has seen its fair share of tragedies like the Old Town fire in November, where a woman and her two children died.

Investigators say their home had no working smoke detectors and those with the Milo Fire Department say they want to prevent that from happening in their town.

Milo town manager, Damien Pickel says, “There’s so many fires in this state and you hear about it all the time where there isn’t a smoke detector in the house or there isn’t a working smoke detector in the house, especially with the tragedy in Old Town.”

Luke Smith, a Milo Firefighter says that’s why they want to do something about it. He says, “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure everybody has a smoke detector and everyone is protected and everybody is safe.”

The department recently received a donation of 200 smoke detectors and through community efforts and they were able to purchase 260 more.

Now they’re going door-to-door making sure their residents are safe. Smith says, “Our plan is to get a smoke detector in every house here in Milo.”

You don’t have to wait for firefighters to show up at your door. If you need someone to check your smoke detectors or would like a free one for your home you can stop by the Milo Fire Department or call 631-9360 or 943-2303.

Firefighters say they have had a great response so far but, they will need more smoke detectors and would like to make this check an annual tradition.

If you would like to donate money or smoke detectors you can stop by the Milo Fire Department, contact them on Facebook, or call them at 631-9360 or 943-2303.