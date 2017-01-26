Marijuana Moratorium Bill Passes House & Senate, Now Moves to Gov. LePage

State lawmakers passed a marijuana moratorium bill which now goes to the governor.

It prevents minors from having or using marijuana, and it extends a moratorium on the retail sale of cannabis by three months.

It also bans using the drug while driving.

The House rejected amendments including one that would have given retail license authority to the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations.

Right now, that authority sits with the Department of Agriculture.

Lawmakers think the governor might veto the bill as passed. But they’re hopeful he will let the bill pass so that there’s a law in place Monday when marijuana cultivation and possession becomes legal.

“I think the governor’s got a good idea that I respect. The trouble is no one from the public had the chance to weigh in on it- that’s not really the way the legislative process is supposed to go, plus it’s a 6-million dollar allocation that no one in the state has actually had a chance to weigh in on,” said Sen. Troy Jackson, (D) Senate Democratic Leader.

“I have a little bit of a concern that where marijuana is illegal at the federal level, and we receive a substantial amount of funding from the federal level on agriculture, that if it resides in there that we may be jeopardizing some of our federal money,” said Rep. Brad Farrin, (R) who proposed the bill amendments.

If approved, there will likely be a public hearing held next week to address the proposed amendments.

The governor has ten days to issue a veto.