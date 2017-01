Man Arrested After Lewiston Credit Union Robbery

Police said they arrested a man on robbery charges following an incident Wednesday at the Rainbow Federal Credit Union.

Officers responded to the credit union around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a robbery.

A man handed a teller a note saying he was armed. He demanded money, investigators said.

Police said their investigation led them to Brent Roaix, 33, of Lewiston.

He is charged with robbery and violation of bail conditions.

Police said they found money allegedly taken in the robbery.