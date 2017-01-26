Maine Officials Outline Medicaid Restriction Plans For Feds

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are informing the new presidential administration of steps the state would like to take to reform Medicaid.

Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew outlines the changes in a Wednesday letter to the federal government. The letter is addressed to Tom Price, President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Mayhew’s letter informs Price that Maine’s Medicaid program, MaineCare, serves about 20 percent of the state’s population. She says the state seeks more fiscal discipline and stability in its Medicaid program.

The letter outlines a plan to propose a work or education requirement for able-bodied adults who are in the program. It also says the state will seek to limit eligibility to Medicaid to five years for such adults.