Maine Immigrant Community Expresses Concern Over Trump’s Executive Order

From WMTW:

Maine immigrants are on edge after hearing about President Trump’s anticipated executive order that blocks visas from being issued to anyone from certain Middle Eastern countries.

The order blocks visas being issued to people from Syria, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and Iraq for at least 30 days, according to a draft obtained by the Associated Press.

Maine is home to thousands of people who immigrated from those countries

At the Iraqi Community Center of Maine in Portland, the phone was ringing all day Wednesday with worried calls from family and friends.

“It’s a big shock for them,” said Faysal Kalayaf, who worked in Iraq as an interpreter for the U.S. Army. Kalayaf immigrated to the United States in 2007 and was told his family could come too.

“My family (members)…are in Jordan right now, and they’ve been there for six years, waiting,” Kalayaf said.

News of Trump’s plan to limit refugee visas has him on edge.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know how this decision will affect their cases. I don’t know and its hard. They cannot go back to Iraq,” Kalayaf said.

The same is true for Maine’s Somali community. More than 10,000 Somali immigrants live in Maine.

One man is afraid for his safety.

“The president came here in Portland. He targeted the Somali community,” said the man, who WMTW News 8 is not identifying.

He is referring to Trump’s visit to Portland on Aug. 5, when the then-Republican presidential nominee suggested the presence of Somali refugees had led to an increase of crime in Portland. The community protested in the days that followed.

Now, the concern is reunification in the United States for families who are currently living far apart.

“I know some people who are waiting for their tickets to come to here to Maine to unite with their families, and if this order is effective from today, it will be very heartbreaking. It will be very difficult for them to accept,” he said.

Trump is expected to sign the order this week.