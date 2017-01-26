“Life is Great. Cheese Makes it Better.” Pittsfield Dairy Farm on the Rise

Pittsfield is home to one of Maine’s rare farmstead creameries.

Our featured small business this week is the Balfour Farm.

Owners Heather and Doug Donahue produce yogurt, raw milk and a variety of cheeses.

A full time business that started with a single cup of yogurt and a dream.

“There’s a lot of experimentation. Some really great results and some not so great. But we have pigs and chickens here on the farm that are always eager to help us out with the things that don’t turn out quite right.”

Meet Heather and Doug Donahue.

Cheese enthusiasts and owners of the Balfour Farm in Pittsfield.

“We first moved here in December 2010 and then we set up the cheese room and started making cheese that same spring.”

It all started when Heather began experimenting with yogurt in her kitchen.

15 years later, that hobby has grown into a full time business.

“We are considered a farmstead creamery. We only use milk that we produce on the farm.”

Their milk is rich in butterfat and proteins, perfect for cheese-making.

But creating their signature spreads takes time and a sharp attention to detail.

“It’s cold and filtered right after milking on its way to the bulk tank. And then we bring it in here and it starts to get heated and then we cool it down to the culture temperature for whatever cheese we’re going to be making.”

“So Olivia is working with raw milk Gouda today. She’s already sliced the Gouda and now what she’s doing behind me is vacuum sealing it. So once that’s complete, she’s going to take it out. Make sure your seal is tight. From there, place the sticker on. Make sure it’s smooth. And now it’s ready for distribution.”

“Doug and I have worked together really well we know our own strengths and weaknesses if I break something he fixes it.”

That teamwork has allowed them to sell their products in farmers markets and retail locations across the state.

And develop a close relationship with their customers.

“Sometimes it’s oh it was great or wow… the yogurt was really thick this week.”

The Donahue’s say all feedback is welcome. They’re just happy that people love their dairy products as much as they do.

“You’ve seen their lives kind of progress and your cheese and your food is part of that and that’s a really cool feeling to know that you’re providing something really nutritious for them.”

For more information on the Balfour Farm, click here.