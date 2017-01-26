Governor LePage Holds Town Hall Event in Biddeford 

Hundreds of people attended Gov. Paul LePage’s town hall in Biddeford on Wednesday night.

The event was the governor’s first since he made racially charged comments at a similar meeting last summer.

There were several testy exchanges inside the Biddeford Middle School auditorium, but the governor answered every question that was shouted out from the audience.

He also agreed to stay an extra 30 minutes to talk about the issues affecting Maine.

The governor focused on his budget proposal and the impacts of two ballot questions voters approved in November.

Question 2 puts a tax surcharge on high-income earners to help pay for public education.

“There is so much money for education, we don’t know where to spend it all,” the governor told the town hall crowd. “The problem is we’re not putting it where it belongs- in the classroom.”

Question 4 gradually raises Maine’s minimum wage at eliminates the restaurant tip credit.

The governor said, “When a waitress or a waiter is making $30 an hour and now they’re relegated down to no tips and it’s $12 an hour, it’s a problem.”

Emma Burnett of Springvale asked about the LePage administration’s policy of denying welfare benefits to certain immigrants.

The governor told her, “What we are after is people who are here that do not have the paperwork. They’re underground, and those are the folks that are taking services away from the elderly people, the disabled people, and the mentally ill that are on a wait list.”

After the event ended, Burnett told News 8, “I think he gave half-answers. I appreciate the dialogue.”

The governor claimed he hadn’t heard about the recent bomb threat at Portland’s Jewish Community Alliance – one of several bomb threats reported by Jewish community centers around New England last week.

“I’m sorry; it’s the first I hear about it,” LePage said.

The overarching theme on Wednesday night was focusing on making Maine more prosperous, and while some people heckled the governor, others told us they understand his message.

Rick Gagnon of Biddeford said, “I think some people don’t understand where money has to come from… that these things aren’t free.”

The governor’s office says there will be more town hall events, though the next one isn’t scheduled quite yet.