Former Old Town Police Officer Faces a Dozen Criminal Charges

Twelve charges were brought against a former Old Town police officer Thursday, including stealing from the department.

Charges against Sergeant Michael Hashey include theft, tampering with public records and income tax evasion.

He resigned from Old Town PD in April after 23 years on the force.

Court documents obtained by TV5 News state Hashey stole something, either money or property, worth more than 10-thousand dollars from Old Town.

And something worth more than a thousand dollars from the Old Town Police Association.

He’s also accused of falsifying records and not reporting income from 2010 to 2015.

The case has moved on to the Penobscot County Grand Jury.