Fans of Mary Tyler Moore Gather in Maine to Honor Her Memory

(WMTW) Maine fans of the Mary Tyler Moore are turning out to remember her.

“You’re going to make it after all…”

A crowd gathered in Portland’s monument square Thursday morning.

They sang the Mary Tyler Moore theme song, and threw their hats in the air, just like mary so famously did.

The legendary actress passed away yesterday at the age of 80.

Moore changed the game for many women.

Barbara McDonald, a lifetime Mary Tyler Moore fan said: “Just to pay tribute to her, we are going to miss her. she was a super role model just really positive with a lot of hardships in her life and overcame and really meant a lot to a lot of single women which is what the role model is about.”

As a thirty-something single career woman in the 1970s — Moore’s character paved the way for many women.

Working at a fictional tv station in Minneapolis.

