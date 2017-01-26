Dispatcher Saved by Coworkers After Stroke

A local emergency worker is recovering after having a stroke on the job.

He was fortunate his coworkers were trained in what to do.

Dispatcher Robert King says if there’s a good place to have a stroke, this was it.

He says he was lucky he recognized the signs of a stroke – loss of dexterity, slurred speech, and a drooping face, which he’s still battling.

King says he owes his life to his coworkers at dispatch.

“It was a strange calm that came over me because, generally, we handle emergencies over the phone. We don’t really have to see them in our face,” said Shelly Yankowsky, an emergency communications specialist for State Police.

King says he’s making big changes for himself and his family.

“It’s hard to fall into that trap of saying, ‘Ah I’ll do that tomorrow.’ But you don’t know if that tomorrow is gonna be there which is what I got the eye-opening for,” said King.

“We should all take time to get to know the signs and symptoms of a stroke and then educate other people, because the life we save could be an aunt, an uncle, a sister, a brother,” said Dr. Gillian Gordon Perue, the Stroke Medical Director at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

She says after a person has a stroke, two million brain cells die per minute.

Perue says the most important thing is to call 911, so a team of stroke specialists is ready when the patient arrives.