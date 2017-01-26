Condos Locked Down After Walker Finds Apparent Bazooka Shell

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say several public safety agencies were involved in the recovery of a military device that resembled a bazooka shell.

Police say the shell was discovered beside the parking lot of a condo project in Topsham. A bomb squad retrieved it, examined it and determined it was safe.

The incident resulted in residents of more than a dozen condominiums being asked to stay in their homes for several hours. The lockdown took place while crews retrieved the device, which was found by a person walking in the area in the late afternoon.

Police say the device was used by the military for training purposes and never had any explosives in it. They say it might’ve been left by someone who didn’t know what to do with it.