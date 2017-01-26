Champion Fighter Helps Industry Live Up to Name with Successful Business

From WMTW:

As a champion fighter in the combat sport of jiu jitsu, Pete Roberts was never one to back down from a good challenge.

It is that same attitude that has helped him build his company, Origin USA, into a successful manufacturing business in the quiet back woods of Industry.

“A lot of people said you’re crazy. It’s never going to happen. Manufacturing is dead”, Roberts said.

That was 2012. Today, Roberts is proving those people wrong.

The foundation of Origin’s line is the traditional kimono-style outfit worn by combat fighters called a gi.

It was during his days of competing that he says opened his eyes to the need to make a better gi.

“I just saw a lack of advancement, a lack of technology, and I knew we could come in and do something better,” Roberts said.

That “better” gi is the result of a new weave of performance fiber blends and cotton injected with silver. He said his Origin gi is lighter and stronger.

Along with the gi, Origin now manufactures a line of T-shirts, sports bags and nutritional supplements.

Origin launched its latest product this month: performance compression wear for football, lacrosse and other athletics.

Roberts, who grew up in nearby Farmington, said Origin will continue to grow, but no matter how big it becomes, it will always remain “small town” and within the Franklin County region.

“It’s really what we built this brand off of. It’s the foundation of all of our marketing, everything we say, it’s based of the foundation of this community,” Roberts said.