Camden Snow Bowl Businesses: One in, One Up in the Air

Two Camden Businesses booted from the town run ski spot earlier this year are going to be allowed to return this weekend, but one’s future is still up in the air.

Cold Toes Tacos has been approved to return to the Camden Snow Bowl.

Sidecountry Sports has been granted provisional approval to return for this weekend only.

This comes after a lengthy debate at a meeting of the town’s Select Board Thursday night.

Earlier in the year the town attorney found that a previous agreement between town officials and the companies violated zoning laws, so their licenses were revoked.

Now, Sidecountry owners tell TV5 News they will return to another meeting next Tuesday where they hope to get final approval.