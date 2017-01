Bangor, Portland McDonald’s Giving Away Bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce Today

From Release:

McDonald’s is celebrating the new Grand Mac and Mac Jr. burgers by giving away 10,000 limited edition bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce at select restaurants across the country. One Bangor McDonald’s and one Portland McDonald’s will participate in the giveaway which is a first for McDonald’s in the U.S.

WHEN and WHERE: Thursday, January 26

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Bangor Main Street McDonald’s

4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Portland St. John Street McDonald’s