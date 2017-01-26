Bangor Police Say NY Man Second In A Week Caught Allegedly Bringing Drugs to City

For the second time this week, a man from New York who rode a bus into Bangor was busted for having illegal drugs.

That’s according to police who say Temaur Murdaugh, 19, from Brooklyn was arrested soon after getting into a waiting pickup truck.

On Monday, Tylee Fedler, 21, was arrested. He’s accused of bringing cocaine to Bangor to sell locally.

Police say Murdaugh had on him about $3,000 worth of cocaine.

They believe he planned to sell it to help bail out Felder.

Murtaugh’s bail is set at $50,000.

Felder remains in jail tonight, too.