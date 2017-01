Bangor Healthcare Providers Have Free Narcan Kits For Community Members

Narcan, a drug that counters opiate overdoses, is available in Bangor for free.

A fundraising effort by some Bangor healthcare groups has brought in more than $17,000.

So about 500 Narcan survival kits are available.

Each kit comes with information about how to use Narcan, and resources for crisis services and shelters.

If you know someone struggling with opiates, talk to your doctor or ask a professional at EMMC, St. Joseph Hospital or Penobscot Community Healthcare about these free kits.