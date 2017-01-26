13th Annual Pies on Parade Set for Sunday in Rockland

Rockland is preparing to host hundreds of hungry people for the annual Pies on Parade. For three hours, people will be able to tour the city and sample some of the best pies local businesses have to offer.

“The secret is you don’t start at one end or the other, says Cheryl Michaelsen, Owner/Innkeeper of the Berry Manor Inn. “You kind of start in the middle if you’re trying to make time, because with 25 venues in three hours, you can’t dilly-dally.”

The pie tour is set to be Rockland’s largest ever with all proceeds going back to the community.

“This is the 13th year and the neat thing about this is 100% of everything goes to our local food and fuel pantries, AIO. One ticket feeds a family of four for about five days.”

Over 50 different types of pies are going to be presented to parade participants, everything from pecan pie to pizza pie.

“What I love about this event is you can have three people make a blueberry pie and none of them is going to taste the same because everybody’s crust is a little different or they put a little something different in the filling.”

All participating businesses are taking on the cost of the event, with over 80 volunteers baking, delivering, and slicing up of hundreds of sweet and savory pies.

“It’s exhausting and all of the other businesses that participate feel the same way because they still have their regular business to do.”

It may be hard work, but for these bakers, there can be no downside to a day dedicated to helping others and chowing down on some delicious pie.

“When you think about every ticket feeding a family of four for almost a week, it’s hard to complain. Not only because people have a great time, but it’s just for a fabulous cause. Eating pie is a good thing.”

Pies on Parade runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are limited but still available for purchase. Visit historicinnsofrockland.com for more details.