Top 10 Best Cities in Maine to Raise a Family

An article on the website “Only In Your State” lists the top 10 best cities in Maine to raise a family.

Bar Harbor and Bangor made the list, but Hampden snagged the number one spot.

Heather Boudreaux moved her family to Hampden 6 months ago. She says, “We had a lot of people who when we were considering moving to Bangor who said you need to be in Hampden because of the school systems and because of all the options. We checked out a lot of little towns we just really like the mix here of feeling like you’re close to everything, but still you’re in the country.”

Boudreaux really wanted to live in a community and she says Hampden has been just that. “The women in our neighborhood, whole families showed up for the first two weeks we were here with treats. And we have been invited to neighbors for dinner more in the last six months that we’ve lived here than years we lived in other places,” she says.

Towns were ranked based on their growth, affordability, and school systems. District 22 school officials say they feel it is set apart because of its staff. Emil Genest, Asst. Superintendent says, “I think that’s one of the biggest things is that our perception amongst our faculty and staff is that we are one family and we’re here for one mission and that’s to take care of our children in our four communities.

Town Manager Angus Jennings and his family moved to Hampden over a year ago. He says, I’ve come to think of Hampden as busy town from the Richard Scary book where there’s a lot going on and people are really engaged in what their doing. We came out of Eastern Massachusetts where things are much more expensive, there’s much more traffic and it is much more stressful. We felt that it had the combination of lower costs, lower stress, but also tremendous amenities and access to services and culture”.