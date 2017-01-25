Timber Bar & Kitchen to Unveil Ice Lounge

If you haven’t had enough of the cold, this may be for you.

Timber Kitchen and Bar in Bangor is hosting an ice bar the next two weekends.

A team of carvers from the Samoset Resort in Rockport are assembling the bar, tables, and chairs now.

Tim Pierce is the executive chef at the Samoset and has a passion for sculpting.

“I got a little taste of it in culinary school. They gave us a little chunk of ice and a little ice pick and said go have fun and I said, ‘Wow, if I get a chance to get a job that allows me to do that, I wanna try it,'” he said.

The Glacier Ice Bar and Lounge opens Friday and Saturday at 5.

Sunday they open at 4.

It will run this weekend and next.

You can also count on faux fur cushions and toasty fire lamps to keep you from freezing.

Here’s a link to this weekend’s Facebook event.