Senator Proposes Bill to Help Students Pay for College

A state senator has drawn up a pair of bills that she says will reduce the out-of-pocket cost of college.

Senator Rebecca Millett, of Cape Elizabeth, wants to hike the minimum grant from the Maine State Grant Program from $1,000 to $2,000 per student.

She’s also pushing for a task force to establish post-secondary degree competition goals.

She says that would help Maine measure its success in helping people get degrees.