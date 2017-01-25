Revitalization of Downtown Ellsworth Continues

Business and community leaders are held the year’s first Heart of Ellsworth public forum on Wednesday. The focus is on the status and development of Main Street and downtown.

“We’re just going to be explaining to the community how our organization is structured, the history of the organization, and where the organization is heading in 2017 and what we are wanting to do,” says executive director of the Heart of Ellsworth, Cara Romano. She says maintaining a vibrant downtown district is critical to the people and businesses of the entire area.

“Downtown Ellsworth is uniquely positioned. We are well-positioned being the gateway to Acadia. If people are looking for an authentic summertime or year-round experience, downtown Ellsworth is that community.”

Leaders at the forum will discuss how to fill empty storefronts, bring more festivals to the area, create a brand identity, and build on their current success.

“I grew up in this town, and in high school, there was a lot of vacant storefronts,” says Pat Nabozny, manager of the Airline Brewing Company in Ellsworth. “But it seems like every week we are reading in the newspaper about a new storefront opening up.”

The Heart of Ellsworth will also educate local folks on how they can become involved in the process of revitalization.

“Tonight’s forum is really going to be heavily focused on what you can do in your community and trying to sort of enlist the community to become involved and become members and become active in their community to revitalize downtown,” explains Romano.

Nabozny said, “I think any time that people can get together, especially small business owners, and put their heads together hopefully some positive outcomes will occur.”