Police Search for Cause in OOB Deaths

Two people were found dead inside a home in Old Orchard Beach.

Relatives and friends found the bodies of Amber Morrow, 21 of Saco, and former Old Orchard Beach Town Councilor Dana Furtado, Monday night.

They went to check on them after not being able to reach the pair.

Officials say their deaths don’t appear to be suspicious.

Police have ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning.

The state medical examiner’s office will examine both bodies.