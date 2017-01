Police Have Suspect in Ellsworth Jewelry Theft

Ellsworth police have a suspect in a jewelry theft.

On Friday afternoon, a man walked into Striking Gold Jewelers on High St. and walked out with about $5,000 worth of goods.

Police say he distracted the salesperson when he asked to have some items worked on.

While the clerk was turned away, the man took pieces from display cases and left.

Police hope to make an arrest soon.