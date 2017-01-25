Police: 12 College Students Face Underage Drinking Charges

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a dozen Colby College students received summonses off campus after officers responded to a report of people smashing beer bottles on a city street.

Deputy Chief Bill Bonney tells The Morning Sentinel ( ) officers arrived at the scene in Waterville early Tuesday and reportedly found two men under the age of 21 who said they had been drinking alcohol at a residence.

Officers arrived at the home and allegedly found that six Colby students, the renters, had thrown a party involving underage drinking.

Two renters were charged with allowing minors to drink alcohol, a misdemeanor. Four students were charged with the misdemeanor and a civil violation for drinking alcohol while under 21. Six were charged with a civil violation for underage drinking.

