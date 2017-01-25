Local Pipelines Protest Scheduled for Saturday

Protests against the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines have erupted all over the Country.

This after President Trump signed executive actions yesterday to speed up the construction of the two controversial oil pipelines.

A protest has been scheduled for this Saturday in Bangor.

Demonstrators say the pipelines are politically motivated. Sherri Mitchell, Indigenous Rights Attorney says, “What concerns me the most is that there are financial interests of his that are associated with these projects. He has signed his businesses over to his sons, but it’s still in the family and that is a huge conflict of interest. Him being in a position to profit from these projects is unconstitutional as President of the United States. The will of the people is being completely over ridden. This isn’t about gridlock within our Congress. This is about complete bypassing of the interests of the American people for the sake of a private Corporation that stands to profit greatly from it.”

Supporters of the pipelines say they’ll bring jobs to local communities.

But Maine tribes have been watching closely, as one segment of the Dakota Pipeline would run under a reservoir near the home of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota.