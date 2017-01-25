Lingering Showers & Mixed Precip, Especially North Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The Nor’easter that has been producing the snow, ice and rain across Maine today will move up along the coast of Nova Scotia today. Rain and mixed precipitation will taper off this morning across most of Maine with afternoon temps climbing into the 30s to near 40, with some melting occurring. On Thursday a small clipper type storm along with an upper level disturbance will swing east through New England and bring our region a period of light rain and snow. Temps Thursday will still run several degrees above normal. A cold front may bring a few snow showers to our region Thursday night and Friday as it slides east across our area followed by more seasonable temps by the weekend.

Today: Morning rain and mixed showers and mild, with high temps in the mid 30s to low 40s and a northwest breeze around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a period of rain and snow showers and high temps in the 30s to near 40.

Friday: Variably cloudy, with scattered snow showers north, breezy and cooler, with high temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s from north to south.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the low 20s to near freezing.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 20s to near 30.



Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist