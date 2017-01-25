Lawmakers Recommend Mental Health Facility be Built in Augusta; LePage Wants Bangor

Governor LePage recently withdrew his proposal for a privately run mental health facility in Augusta.

As his administration moves forward with plans to build the psychiatric facility in Bangor, lawmakers have now approved of construction in Augusta.

“At this point, the governor is still moving forward with Bangor,” said Adrienne Bennett, LePage’s Press Secretary.

The LePage administration plans to avoid the oversight of the Legislative Council, a group made up of legislative leaders, to build a mental health facility that would house patients found not criminally responsible for offenses due to their mental illness.

Lawmakers rejected the governor’s original proposal to begin construction next to the Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta, but ultimately have changed their minds.

“A couple weeks ago, we held a public hearing. We heard from a number of people in the public, we heard from a number of advocates and professionals who made a very compelling argument to us that there is a need for this facility. I think a number of us have suspected that for a long time and they told us why that, if this proposal were to come forward, that Augusta would be a good place for it,” said Rep. Drew Gattine, (D) House Chair for the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee.

Wednesday, the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee voted to recommend to the Legislative Council that the facility be approved for Augusta.

“Other questions are still really unanswered about how the facility will be run, who will be staffing it, how patients will be chosen to go there- that I think really needs to continue to work through the legislative process. As legislators we have oversight over that,” said Rep. Gattine.

“Democrats have voiced their concerns in the past and they voted and they’ve already rejected the governor’s proposal so we’ve moved forward. We want what’s best for the patients and that is to move forward in a timely fashion and we’re not there yet. So the governor simply wants to move forward and we need to do that in an expedited way so we can get this finalized and take care of the patients who are in need,” said Bennett.

But does the administration have the authority to build a new health care facility in Bangor?

According to Maine’s Attorney General Janet Mills, the governor needs legislative approval to authorize construction and funding for a new state building.

In order for the Legislative Council to approve the facility for Augusta, the LePage administration would have to resubmit the proposal.