Health Care Advocates Deliver Medicaid Expansion Referendum Signatures

Health care advocates gathered at the State House today to deliver more than enough signatures to get a referendum on November’s ballot to expand Medicaid coverage.

Members of the health care, policing, and faith communities joined personally-affected Mainers in Augusta to discuss the need for Medicaid expansion.

They received more than 66,000 signatures to pave the way for a public vote on accepting federal funding to expand health insurance coverage for thousands of Mainers.

Governor LePage has vetoed Medicaid expansion six times.

“If we expanded Medicaid expansion today, we would be bankrupt as a state. If you look back to 2011 and 2012 when the governor paid off the hospitals $750-million dollars- that was something that was unprecedented. The hospitals received that money that they had been waiting on for years and years because of Medicaid expansion. So that expansion back in 2002 was unnecessary, it burdened our state and our taxpayers and we can’t get in that situation again,” said Adrienne Bennett, Governor LePage’s Press Secretary.

“Some of us in Maine can’t get health insurance because we can’t afford it and we’re not eligible for public programs like Medicaid that could cover us. It’s sad. We’re here today to fix one of these problems that we can control, we can expand Medicaid health insurance to cover those of us who do not have it,” said Jane Pringle, a former primary care doctor.

The Mainers for Health Care campaign dropped off the signatures at the Secretary of State’s office to be verified.