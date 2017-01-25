WATCH LIVE

Hampden Girls Fend Off Mt. Blue UPDATED

Tim Throckmorton
Jan 25, 20179:05 PM EST
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

HAMPDEN 60, MT. BLUE 30

© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise Employment Information FCC Public File Closed Captioning Contact Us Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy