Camden Businesses One Step Closer to Snow Bowl Return

A pair of Camden businesses are one step closer to returning to the local ski spot.

Cold Toes Tacos and Sidecountry Sports each went before Camden’s Zoning Board at a special meeting Wednesday night.

They were asking for a special exemption to return to the town run Camden Snow Bowl.

Earlier in the year – the town attorney found that a previous agreement between town officials and the companies violated zoning laws – so their licenses were revoked.

The board asked both companies to lay out what they do at the snow bowl – and in the end – gave their approval.

But they still need to clear one hurdle.

That chance comes Thursday night.

“From here we have re-negotiated the original contract that we had with the town manager and we will go to the Select Board tomorrow they are having a special meeting thankfully” said Cold Toe Tacos Owner Brian Beggarly. “We just want to demo free skis and bikes” said Sidecountry Sports Owner Andrew Daily. “We are not even selling anything out there. It’s one of those things where it’s pretty unprecedented. There is not another vendor that has gone through this process. So we are groundbreaking for whatever good that is going to do.”

That meeting will be at 6 Thursday night.

If the select board approves it, the taco stand will return Friday – Sidecountry sports will be back Saturday.