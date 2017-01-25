Bangor Celebrates Humanities Day

Bangor is celebrating its history with free events over the weekend.

Humanities day will take center stage with two events Saturday at the public library.

Speakers will host a history panel at 2:00 that afternoon.

They’ll be highlighting Dow Air Force Base, medical practice, and the media in Bangor.

Hannah Young, Director of Marketing and Development for Bangor Public Library tells us, “We’re, as an organization, trying to do more varied programming, so we’re not just landing on one subject. So this was a great way to celebrate some history and some other organizations and partner with the community in a larger celebration.”

Humanities day kicks off at Coespace, Friday night at 6:00.

There will be many events Saturday, all free and open to the public.