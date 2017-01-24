Update: Husband, Wife Found Dead Inside Standish Home

Authorities are investigating the deaths of a husband and wife, whose bodies were found inside their Standish home.

According to Steve McCausland, the State Police Spokesman, the bodies of 65-year-old Donald Cragin and 55-year-old Sandra Lee Cragin were found Tuesday afternoon by a relative who had gone to check on them.

Detectives say the deaths are not considered suspicious.

The state medical examiner’s office will conduct autopsies to determine the exact cause of death.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is assisting state police with the investigation.