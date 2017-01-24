UPDATE: Authorities Charge Teenage Girl With Starting Barn Fire

A 14-year-old girl has been charged with starting the fire that destroyed a Cornville barn.

Firefighters were called to West Ridge Road around 5:15, Monday afternoon.

They spent nearly five hours fighting the blaze that engulfed the building that was used to store hay and machinery.

The barn is privately owned and sits next to a residential house run by Spurwink, a nonprofit that treats people with behavioral or developmental disabilities.

We’re told the girl who started the fire was living in that house.

She’s being held at Mountain View Juvenile Detention Center in Charleston.

Photo courtesy: Shawn Howard