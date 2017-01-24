UMaine Students Secure Funding For Homeless Shelter Program

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — University of Maine Farmington students have secured a $5,000 grant that will help a homeless shelter keep its doors open during the day.

The Morning Sentinel reports ( ) Skowhegan Savings Bank representatives presented Western Maine Homeless Outreach staff with a $5,000 check to run an 11-week daytime educational program at the shelter.

Shelter manager Tricia Ploude says the staff tries to find funding for the program every year. It teaches residents financial management and communication skills to help them find and keep their housing.

The students who were taking a resource management and grant writing class learned of the program and decided to apply for grants to secure funding.

UMF assistant professor Kelly Bentley says this is the first time her students got to see their efforts pay off.

___

