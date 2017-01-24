Two Women Arrested in Biddeford for Leaving Child in Car While Robbing Convenience Store

Two women were arrested Sunday, for robbing a clerk at a Biddeford Convenience store at gunpoint.

Biddeford Police responded to the 7B Corner Store after the clerk called 911, saying they were being robbed by a person with a gun.

When police arrived, they arrested Kaylee Bernier, 20, and Monica Durgin, 23, both of Lewiston.

They also discovered a 6-year-old child in the suspect’s car.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, and the Dept. of Health and Human Services was contacted to take custody of the child.

Bernier is charged with robbery, criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both women are being held without bail.