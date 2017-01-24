Snow, Sleet, Freezing Rain Snarl Air Travel

The snow, sleet and freezing rain are snarling air traffic at Bangor International Airport.

Flights in and out canceled throughout the day Tuesday.

“In this storm, it’s conditions both here in Bangor and at other airports. Unfortunately, we’re being directly affected here by the storm as it passes through,” said airport director Tony Caruso.

Caruso says wintry mixes can be a bit of a curve ball for crews.

“These guys can handle almost anything. Obviously we prefer just snow, but it’s an interesting challenge when you introduce snow and ice into this mix,” said Caruso.

We headed out on the runway with maintenance supervisor Marty Kelly to check on conditions.

Kelly says he’s hoping the freezing rain doesn’t turn to rain.

“For now, yeah. Frozen pellets are a lot better than rain right now. Because the pellets on the cold pavement wont stick. But rain will turn to ice,” said Kelly.

Inside the airport, as you can see, the terminal is filled with members of the US military. They’re on a flight that was diverted to Bangor because of the Nor’Easter.

“We got diverted from our flight into New Hampshire, and so we were unable to make a successful landing there, so we were diverted up here. So we made the best of the situation so we’re sitting here waiting,” said Maj. Charles Marquez of the United States Air Force.

Officers are trying to get everyone lodging here in town until it’s safe to fly out. In the meantime, some are trying to catch a few Z’s.

“I think you can pretty much put us in any location and everyone will figure it out. They’ll lay down on the ground, lay down wherever they need to get some sleep,” said Marquez.

Diane Muzeroll of Sidney is trying to make it to Houston to see her son.

“Well it was quite a trip to get here this morning and then the flights have been canceled each hour. But I’m just waiting because I have no place to go,” said Muzeroll.

She’s looking forward to a break from the Maine winter.

“It’s in the 60s,” said Muzeroll. “Yeah, it does sound good.”