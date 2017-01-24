Snow, Icy Mix, Rain and Wind Today & Tonight

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

The messy, wintry mix will continue through the night tonight as low pressure moves northward through the Gulf of Maine towards southern Nova Scotia. The most difficult part of this storm continues to be precipitation types with northeasterly winds at the surface keeping cold air in place while southeasterly winds in the mid-levels of the atmosphere bring milder air over the top of the cold air over the region resulting in a widespread mixed precipitation event. Precipitation types will be very location dependent. As of noon time, precipitation has begun to transition to plain rain along the coastline as temperatures are slowly climbing above 32° while snow and a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain continues to fall over inland and northern locales where temperatures are mainly in the mid-20s. As the afternoon progresses, the snow and icy mix will continue over inland and northern areas while rain falls along the coast. The rain/snow line will gradually work inland this afternoon and should make it as far north as Bangor or so by late afternoon/early evening. The rain/snow line will continue to slowly move northward as we head into the night tonight with areas as far north as Greenville, Millinocket to Caribou mixing with or even changing to rain for a time. Gusty northeast winds will continue this afternoon and evening as well with gusts to 50 MPH possible along coastal locales and up to 40 MPH inland so scattered power outages will be possible today. Rain will continue along the coast tonight while snow, sleet and freezing rain inland changes to rain as far north as Greenville to Millinocket to Caribou. Areas further north and west will likely stay snow and sleet through the nighttime hours. Nighttime temperatures won’t move much with lows in the upper 20s to mid-30s from north to south.

The storm will pull away from the area during the day Wednesday. Lingering mixed precipitation and rain will taper off from south to north as the day progresses. It looks like mixed precipitation will hang onto northern areas for much of the day while the remainder of the state will gradually dry out. We may see some breaks in the clouds especially from Bangor south and west during the afternoon. By the time precipitation winds down, snow and sleet accumulations of 6”-10” can be expected northwest of a line from Caribou to Jackman; 3”-7” expected along and south of that line down to a line from Lincoln to Dover-Foxcroft to Rumford; 1”-3” expected from Calais to Bangor to Augusta, Waterville to down to the Lewiston-Auburn area; a coating to maybe 1” or 2” possible along the coast. Temperatures on Wednesday will warm into the mid-30s to low 40s so expect some melting to occur throughout the day.

A disturbance is forecast to cross the state on Thursday giving us clouds and a good chance for rain and snow showers. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s to near 40°. An upper level low pressure system will be spinning over eastern Canada for the end of the week keeping us under t mostly cloudy skies Friday and Saturday. Weak disturbances wrapping around the upper low could bring us a few snow showers especially Saturday. Also colder, more seasonable air will gradually move in for the end of the week with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid-30s Friday and mid-20s to mid-30s Saturday.

Rest of Today: Periods of snow and icy mix inland, rain along the coast. Highs between 29°-38°. Northeast wind 15-25 MPH with gusts to 40 possible inland and up to 50 MPH possible along the coast.

Tonight: Periods of icy mix over northern areas with periods of rain elsewhere. Lows between 27°-34°. North/northeast wind 12-22 MPH.

Wednesday: Lingering mix and rain tapering off from south to north. Some breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon mainly from Bangor south and west. Mild with highs between 36°-44°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH.

Thursday: Rain and snow showers likely. Highs between 35°-40°.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Breezy and a bit cooler. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW