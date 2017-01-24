Snow, Ice, Rain and Wind Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The storm system that brought all the severe weather to the southeastern states over the weekend will bring our region a Nor’easter today and tonight before tapering off to rain and snow showers early Wednesday. The storm will move from the Mid-Atlantic Coastline northward towards the southern tip of Nova Scotia by early Wednesday morning. A northeast surface wind will hold cold air in near the ground especially away from the coast, while at the same time a southeast wind aloft slowly warms the mid levels of the atmosphere. This combination will likely cause snow and sleet over interior Maine to change to sleet and freezing rain as surface temps remain below freezing. Within twenty miles of the coast the wintry mix this morning will slowly change to mainly rain first along the immediate coastline and the gradually moving inland possible as far as the Bangor region this evening. A strong and gusty northeast wind today could gust as high as 50 mph along the coastline later in the day, with gusts as high as 35 mph inland. The combination of strong wind gusts and freezing rain could lead to significant power outages today as well. Snow and sleet accumulations will likely range from a coasting to 2″ close to the coast, with 1 to 5″ likely from the Augusta to Bangor to the Route 9 regions. Areas north and west of Pittsfield and Old Town will likely see 3 to 7″ of snow and sleet before changing to freezing rain, with the western Maine mountains likely picking up as much as 10″ of snow and sleet.

Rain and snow showers will linger across Maine on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper level disturbance swings east through New England. Temps Wednesday and Thursday will run several degrees above normal. A cold front may bring a few snow showers to our region Thursday night as it slides east across New England followed by more seasonable temps by the weekend.

Today: Blustery, with snow and icy mix inland and mix to rain closer to the coast with high temps in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Wednesday: Lingering rain and snow showers and mild, with high temps in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with occasional rain and snow showers and high temps in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, breezy and cooler, with high temps in the mid 20s to mid 30s from north to south.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with high temps in the 20s to near 30.



Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist