Public Works Crews Prepared for Icy Road Conditions in Central Maine

What started off as snow early Tuesday morning quickly turned into icy, mixed precipitation across much of Central Maine.

Roads in Waterville were quite slick but Public Works crews have been out since 4 a.m. doing their best to clear up the streets.

At that time, they dispatched their initial 5-man sanding crew to pre-treat the roads with salt and liquid calcium to help melt the ice.

We spoke to the Waterville Public Works Director early Tuesday morning to find out how his team prepares for storms like this.

“We just vary the material according to what the conditions are- of course with rain, sleet and mixed precipitation, we go with more of a salt mix, heavy salt/sand mix called a 50/50 mix. We’ll stay with it until it’s finished and make sure everything’s all cleared up and in good shape for everybody,” said Mark Turner.

As the morning progressed, the entire 13-member road treatment crew were out sanding and plowing across the Elm City.

Central Maine Power is prepared for the storm as well- they’ve been pre-positioning personnel and equipment to restore power outages as they occur.