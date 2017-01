Police Investigate Deaths Of Husband, Wife, Found In Home

STANDISH, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say detectives are investigating the discovery of two bodies in Standish, a husband and wife.

Detectives responded to the scene on Tuesday afternoon. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Dept. is assisting state police.

The sheriff’s department says the couple was found dead in their home at 12:30 pm.

Police have declined to release more information about the investigation.