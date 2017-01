Oyster Farming Hearing Pushed Back Because of Weather

A public hearing on oyster farming scheduled for Tuesday in Penobscot has been postponed until Wednesday because of weather.

The Taunton Bay Oyster Company has applied to farm oysters in the Bagaduce River.

The hearing will be held Wednesday night at 6:00 at the Penobscot Community School.

Information about how to participate can be found on the Marine Resources website.