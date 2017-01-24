Maine Senator Leads Charge to Place Alternative Health Care on Table

Maine’s senior senator is leading the charge to place an alternative Affordable Care Act on the table.

Paul Merrill has more details…

“Republicans think that if you like your insurance, you should keep it… and we mean it.” Says Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy.

The focus of this legislation is to take health care decisions out of the U.S. Capitol and put them into state capitols.

“… plus what they would receive if they expanded Medicaid coverage under the ACA, whether or not they have chosen to do so.” Says Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Senators Collins and Cassidy say their plan would try to expand health care coverage, help control costs, and provide more choices for patients.

They talked about a “default option” that would offer basic care with high deductibles… but we’re still waiting to see the exact language of the bill to figure out their details.

Emily Brostek is the Executive Director of Maine Consumers for Affordable Health Care.

“”People who have opposed the ACA because they’re concerned about cost, it seems like this would have a similar cost – if not more – depending on how difficult it is to administer.”

Bill sponsors are confident that this plan can draw bipartisan support.

They’ll need 60 votes in the senate.

“Now, if you can say to a blue state Senator, who’s really invested in supporting Obamacare, ‘You can keep Obamacare, but why force it upon us,’ we think that helps us get to 60.” says Senator Cassidy.

“If they want to get Democrats on board, I think they’re going to have to show them that this is going to be better for some reason, that it’s going to cover more people, that the coverage is going to be more comprehensive, that their premiums or the deductibles will be lower.” Says Brostek.