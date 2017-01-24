Local Woman is Mistress of Quizzes

Quizzes. It’s a social media trend that’s taking the internet by storm.

Stefanie Veneziano, Quiz Mistress for MagiQuiz.com says, “People like to learn about themselves. They love to take quizzes, they love to share quizzes, and they like to know a little bit more about their personalities.”

Veneziano was born and raised in Hampden and is the face behind a lot of these quizzes. She says, “On Facebook when your friends share personality quizzes about what character from a TV show are you, or different trivia quizzes based on history or geography. If they’re from MagiQuiz.com, there’s a very good chance that I wrote it.”

Veneziano didn’t want to work behind a desk anymore. She says, “I had been living in Boston for a few months. I lost my job and didn’t want to get back into working in an office. I wanted to travel the world instead. But in order to travel you need money, so I was looking for a job that would specifically let me work online.”

After quite a bit of traveling, she’s back home and almost on her 300th quiz. She says, “Growing up I never thought I would be working as a quiz writer. I used to write personality quizzes for fun when I was a teenager and ended up turning it into something I can do and it’s pretty perfect for me right now. It’s a lot of fun and every day I’m writing about a different topic whether it’s a personality quiz or whether it’s a trivia quiz. I’m always learning something new. I’ve spent probably two hours just reading on Yugoslavia because I’m writing a quiz about that right now. It’s a lot more fun than it is work. It’s definitely work though.”