King’s Closet In Need of Space

A donation-based closet, free for people in need, is closed now because of lack of space.

Volunteers say the absence of King’s Closet has left a hole in the Midcoast community and now, they’re asking for help.

What once was a safe haven, free of judgment and free of charge is now missing from the Midcoast.

“It breaks my heart, it does. Specifically for the children,” said Laurie Jillson, who heads King’s Closet in Rockland.

Last month, she decided it was time to close the doors. They had outgrown their space inside the Grace Bible Fellowship Church.

“I love this. Imagine loving something with your whole heart and you can’t do it. It’s so much more than volunteering,” she said.

Jillson says the only way they can come back is with a bigger space. They’ve been approved to build a new location in the church’s parking lot.

“If we don’t have a pretty shirt or a candle, that’s okay. But no little kid should not have cute clothing and boots and coats and things that they should, and sometimes they don’t. That breaks my heart,” said Jillson.

A hole might be left in this community, unless they come up with thousands of dollars.

Right now, you can’t come and shop. There’s no more backup plan for needy families.

“And that’s I think what has hurt the community so much…the cry out from the public for help is because the consistency of knowing that when they needed it, it was there and without it there the community feels lost,” she said.

If you’d like to help, you can donate on the church website here, or visit their Facebook page and message Laurie Jillson.