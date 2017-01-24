IRS Tax Filing Season Is Underway



If you have all of your tax information like your W2’s and 1099’s, you can now file your 2016 tax return with the IRS.

If you file them electronically which an estimated 80 percent of people do, refunds are expected to come back to you within 21 days.

Paper, hard copy income tax returns may take longer, and there are a couple of other potential delays too according to Michael Dobzinski, a spokesperson for the IRS. “Those folks that claimed the earned income tax credit or claim the additional child tax credit by law we are required to hold those refunds until February 15th and anybody claiming those credits are going to see a delay and the reason for that is by law it necessitates us to check those returns a little bit closer to detect any fraud that may be applicable to those returns.”

If you need assistance filing your tax returns you can contact the Internal Revenue Service by visiting their website www.irs.gov or by calling 1-800-829-1040.

If you prefer to be face to face with someone you can make an appointment at a local IRS office.

The deadline to file your taxes is Tuesday April 18th this year.