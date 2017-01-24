Governor’s Board Pick Angers Environmental Groups

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine GOP Gov. Paul LePage has drawn criticism for nominating a former legislator to a state agency board that the lawmaker opposed funding.

Former Republican state Rep. Michael Timmons defends his nomination to the Land for Maine’s Future Board and says he has the experience for the job. He said the governor’s his friend and that he works with LePage like any other superior.

Timmons lost re-election in 2015 after switching his vote to support LePage’s veto of legislation requiring the governor to sell bonds to support Land for Maine’s Future. North Yarmouth and Timmons’ home district of Cumberland needed the funding for a conservation project.

Timmons said the project ultimately received funding and claimed no one worked harder than him on the issue.

His confirmation hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald,