Governor Responds to Casino, Welfare Questions

Voters will decide whether to okay a casino in southern Maine.

The state senate had rejected a bill to create a casino in Cumberland or York counties, but a petition to put the issue to a popular vote started circulating in late 2015 and the secretary of state says it got enough signatures to make that happen.

The governor’s against it.

“This is another one of those initiatives that it will really hurt the economy of the state of Maine. We simply do not have the critical mass to support three casinos…They may build it. They build that one – Oxford and Bangor are going to be in trouble. See? They’re not interested in good public policy it’s just greed.”

The question on the ballot will ask whether or not to authorize slot machines or a casino in York County.

One of the measures in the governor’s state budget proposal would cut almost $12M in the General Assistance program.

If it passes, service center communities like Bangor would be hit the hardest, and face difficult choices.

Tuesday morning, the governor said on WVOM radio the financial responsibility has been shifted to the state, where it was originally in the hands of the municipalities.

“When you have pure, free entitlement, somebody is paying dearly. And Maine taxpayers pay dearly. I think the goal of government should be small government, less taxes, stay out of people’s lives, and if the community wants to do it, let the community do it. It’s a community program. It should not be a state program.”

The governor also said the city of Portland is the leader in breaking laws when it comes to giving assistance to legal immigrants seeking asylum.

Portland’s mayor says LePage should provide evidence for the claim or retract it.